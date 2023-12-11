This Amazing Sandwich Was Created Right In New Jersey

When you come to New Jersey, you have to expect to get some amazing food. Growing up in The Garden State I can confirm that no matter what style of food you’re craving, you can get in New Jersey.

If you’re a foodie, there are plenty of amazing restaurants and dishes you need to try when visiting New Jersey. One thing that our state is really popular for is sandwiches.

Bagel sandwiches, kaiser roll sandwiches, hoagies, or subs, New Jersey is one of the best states in the country to try out a version of any one of these different types of sandwiches.

Love Food has made a list of sandwiches invented in every U.S. state and it may be an easy guess as to which the most popular sandwich to come out of New Jersey is. Jersey is home to some of the greatest bagel shops in the entire country. You can walk into any local deli and get a fantastic version of The Garden State’s most prized possession.

Can you guess which sandwich I’m talking about?

The sandwich name in New Jersey and considered the most popular to come from the state is, of course, the pork roll sandwich! Whether you say, Taylor Ham or Pork Roll, you know that a pork roll egg, and cheese on either a Kaiser roll or bagel is the best invention to come out of New Jersey, food-wise.

There’s nothing better than waking up on a weekend morning and going out to your favorite local deli and grabbing a warm pork roll sandwich. There’s nothing like it!

