Well, this is a bummer. The summer season just got started, but, unfortunately, the fun will have to wait for a little while longer.

The June 11th Happy Hour at Boathouse in Mercer County Park is canceled

The Happy Hour at The Boathouse by Mercer Oaks Catering and Dinner on the Deck in Mercer County Park has been canceled for tonight (Thursday, June 11). Severe storms are expected to move into our area during the evening hours. The announcement of the cancellation was made this morning on social media. See below.

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Expected bad weather is to blame for the cancellation

The Instagram post reads, "ATTENTION! No Happy Hour - Thursday, June 11. Tonight's Happy Hour and Live Music have been cancelled due to weather. But have no fear, The Polish Nannies will be rescheduled." The Polish Nannies are one of the most popular locals bands, drawing big crowds wherever they perform.

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Save the date. The next Happy Hour at The Boathouse by Mercer Oaks Catering is scheduled for Thursday, June 25 with live music by another mega-popular local band, El Ka Bong. Start a group text now and make plans to be there. To check out the live music line up for the rest of the summer, click here.

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Dinner on the Deck is on a first come, first serve basis

Dinner on the Deck will be available during Happy Hour on a first come, first served basis. Click here to see the menu. Just so you know, you can't hang at your table all night. Dinner is limited to 90 minutes. After dinner, you can mingle and listen to the band.

Cash and cards are accepted for food and beverages

Other food and beverages will be available for you to purchase. Cash and cards are accepted. No outside food or drinks are allowed.

Summer Happy Hours at The Boathouse by Mercer Oaks Catering in Mercer County Park are from 5 PM - 8:30 PM. The Boathouse is located at 334 South Post Road, West Windsor, NJ.