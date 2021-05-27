This Bucks County Town Is 3rd Safest In the Whole Country

I chose to live in Bucks County because it's not the city but its not quite in the middle of nowhere. Although Bucks County is the suburbs, its not too far from the city, yet it also has its quaintness that allows residents to have peace and tranquility that you get in rural areas. I also chose the area because its safe. As a young women in her early twenties I wanted to live area that I felt comfortable living by myself in.

If you are considering moving to the Bucks County area and safety is a top priority for you and your family, Buckingham Township was just named the third safest town in the entire country. According to Patch, Safewise, which analyzes safety and security rankings, just released its "100 Safest Cities in America" report for 2021. It's amazing to see one of our small little towns make the list. According to Patch, FBI crime report statistics and population data were analyzed to come up with these findings.

"These rankings are based upon violent crime and property crime data from 2019 (the most recent year for which data was available). We excluded towns with populations below 2,500 (considered rural by the US Census Bureau), and set a population threshold of 17,375 based on the median US population after those towns were excluded," SafeWise said.

According to Patch, Buckingham has a population of just over 20,000 residents and has a median income of $119,620. What makes the town so safe is the fact that it has a violent crime rate of 0 and and a property crime rate of 2.71.

Another Bucks County town made it pretty high up on the list as well. Northampton Township came in 18th place.