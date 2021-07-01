Normally people would just love to have a pool at their house, right? What if your house had a pool as well as a small lake? We found a house in Doylestown that is for sale for $2,200,000. This house not only has a beautiful looking pool but it also gives you your own personal lake.

You Can Get Your Own Personal Lake if You Buy This Doylestown, PA House The 10.09 acre home in Doylestown is already a very short walk from Lake Galena. Why make the walk when you have your own lake in your backyard?

We learned from the Zillow ad that this home located at 414 Old Ironhill Rd in Doylestown was built in 1860. This house is over 160 years old but if you see it without knowing that, you would never think it was that old. Take a look: