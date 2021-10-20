Houses in Mercer County You Can Own for $1000 or Less a Month
Finding the perfect house when you are trying to buy your first house is not an easy task. Believe me, I have been there and it is stressful to purchase your first house but it is a fun journey.
We thought it would be a good idea to help you find affordable homes with a low monthly mortgage for those that are either trying to purchase their first home or maybe looking to get a second property.
After browsing through Zillow we were able to find some properties in the Mercer County area that are up for sale and seem to be very affordable but some may need a little Tender, Loving, Care.
Out of this list, the highest-priced estimated mortgage is $1127 and the cheapest is $807.