Philadelphia Eagles Player DeVonta Smith Gifts Mom A New House

One of my biggest dreams is to be able to take care of my parents and know that they have no financial worries. Many people usually say, “If I hit big on the lottery I will buy my parents a new house." Others even say that they'll pay off their house as well.

That is an amazing dream for sure.

It was recently reported by Philly Voice that the Philadelphia Eagles rookie, DeVonta Smith, purchased a new house for his mother. Talk about goals, that is one that everyone wants.

DeVonta Smith's mom told Philly Voice, "I would always tell him, 'We don't have a lot. But what we do have, we value it, and some people are not fortunate [enough] to have what you have." That shows that she raised a wise humble young man.

In a video shared on DeVonta Smith's Instagram, he shows to moment he gave his mother the new house, which can definitely make anyone tear up a bit. The caption on the Instagram post was great also. It read, "To the world you are a mother, but to me you are the absolute world."

Coming from a rough neighborhood I know exactly what his mom is talking about. My dad growing up always told my siblings and I to be very grateful for what we had because there is always someone out there that has it tougher than you.

In early June the Philadelphia rookie signed a guaranteed contract that will get him just over $20 million, according to Philly Voice. That is more than enough money to make sure that his mom is doing just fine.