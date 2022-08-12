This drag brunch event that’s coming to Hamilton in a few months is totally going to be a huge hit.

Drag brunches are the best way to spend a weekend morning with your gal pals, and this one is going to be a big one.

The best part about a good drag brunch is that they usually come with a good meal and bottomless mimosas to wash it down.

It’s all going down at Hamilton Tap and Grill this October, and a lot of people in the community have already been talking about going.

The event was posted on Facebook, so if you’re looking into going, you for sure have to act quickly. The price is honestly really good for the amount that you’ll get at this brunch. It’s only $45, which is pretty much a steal for your drinks and meal for the day.

The drag queen that is hosting the entire event is Donna Ria, who’s not new to the drag game in the area.

She’s hosted brunches in places throughout New Jersey, Brooklyn, Staten Island, and other parts of New York.

There are also going to be special appearances by other queens like Lady Geisha Stratton and Sarabesque. The bar will of course be open for alcohol during the event and the tickets are $45. You can start purchasing your tickets online on Eventbrite.

The event is going down on Saturday, October 8th, so you have a few months to get your girls together and get your tickets.

The doors to the event open at 10 am and the show starts at 11 am. It lasts for 2 hours, so it ends at 1 pm. Hamilton Tap and Grill are located at 557 US-130, Hamilton Township, NJ.

