Hamilton Tap & Grill Remains Open Before New Restaurant Takes Over

Another local restaurant is changing hands soon. But, for now, they remain fully open and committed to the community.

Ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic began a few years ago, the restaurant industry has taken a beaten.

Restaurants have had to deal with new rules and restrictions, a labor shortage, rising food costs, and diners staying home because it's too expensive to go out.

It seems like I'm constantly hearing about more great, local restaurants shutting down.

This time it's Hamilton Tap & Grill (Mercer County) that has made the decision to sell their business.

"For over six years, we’ve been proud to serve Hamilton and its surrounding communities, providing excellent service to our guests and creating hundreds of jobs," co-owner Akik Shah said in a statement issued to 94.5 PST.

Shah and his wife, Purvi Shah along with Debra and Rick Macaluso, are the owners of Hamilton Tap and Grill.

He tells us that they've made the group made the personal decision to sell the business.

But! it's not all bad news as new owners are expected to begin operation soon.

In fact, Shah tells us that the Hamilton Tap & Grill remains open during the transition period.

"We’re awaiting the liquor license transfer approval, which may still take a few more weeks," he explained in an email to 94.5 PST. "In the meantime, rather than closing the restaurant, we’ve chosen to remain open to support our employees and continue serving the community until the sale is finalized."

The restaurant's manager, Joe Burns, told me over the phone that he's excited about the future.

There will be new ownership and a new concept, a higher-end steakhouse, to take its spot on Route 130 North in Hamilton Township, according to Burns.

These changes will most likely start to happen in the next month or so.

As Shah points out, however, sometimes these things take a bit of time to transition to new ownership.

I don't know about you, but I plan to go to Hamilton Tap & Grill for one last dinner.

It is such a great place with great food.

I've had many family dinners there.

I've celebrated milestones there.

I've caught up with old friends there.

I'll miss it, but am excited for the new place.

Burns told me that he plans to stay on as a manager, so you know you'll be in good hands.

Burns says the new restaurant will serve the best steaks, Italian cuisine, seafood, including fresh fish, and more.

