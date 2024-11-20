Are you ready to be blown away?

The old Hamilton Tap & Grill has been completely transformed into a new, upscale boutique restaurant, and you're going to love it.

Take a look inside below.

Raza's at Hamilton is now open in the old Hamilton Tap & Grill

Serving New American cuisine with a European flair, Raza's at Hamilton has an industrial, modern, sleek vibe...with all the new furniture and lighting coming from Restoration Hardware.

Raza's of Hamilton Raza's of Hamilton loading...

Raza's at Hamilton is family-owned and operated.

Syed Raza and his family are the new owners and are excited to welcome you in to experience Raza's at Hamilton.

Raza's at Hamilton via Instagram Raza's at Hamilton via Instagram loading...

The high end bar is impressive with 37 different tequilas, 29 different bourbons, and an extensive wine list (California, French, Italian wines, and more).

Raza's of Hamilton via Facebook Raza's of Hamilton via Facebook loading...

Make reservations for Thanksgiving dinner at Raza's at Hamilton

Don't stress over having to make Thanksgiving dinner for your family and friends, let Raza's at Hamilton do it for you.

There's a special seating from 12pm - 7pm on Thanksgiving day (November 28) only.

Raza's at Hamilton is expected a full house, so make your reservation now by calling (609) 905-0925.

Get our free mobile app

The menu includes turkey of course, but if that's not your preference, you'll be wowed by Dry Aged Duck, Lamb Shank, Dry Aged Salmon, 36 ounce Porterhouse, or an 18 ounce Ribeye bone in.

Pumpkin Bisque, Escargo "Toast", East and West Coast Oysters are also on the menu, with many more choices.

Raza's at Hamilton Raza's at Hamilton loading...

Raza's at Hamilton has an award-winning Michelin-starred Chef. To learn more about the entire culinary team, click here.

Check out the new menu by clicking here.

You can book a holiday party or private event

With the holiday season here, reserve Raza's at Hamilton for your holiday party or other special occasion or private event. Wedding and Communion season isn't that far away.

I'm sure you're wondering about prices. You'll be pleased to know, Raza's at Hamilton is moderately priced.

READ MORE: Hamilton announces dates & details for free Winter Wonderland

Don't miss out on the newest, exciting dining option in Hamilton Township.

Oh, did I mention there's live music on select nights too.

For more information, click here.

Best wishes Raza family.

Restaurants You Loved in NJ But Don't Exist Anymore I'm sure you have memories of having dinner at some of these places and secretly wish it would make a comeback., right?

How many have you been too? Gallery Credit: Chris Rollins