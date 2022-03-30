Hamilton Tap & Grill is mourning the loss of one of their own. Beloved employee, Eric Waters, passed away unexpectedly recently, leaving all who knew him shocked and saddened. To help his family with funeral expenses, I saw on Facebook the popular restaurant on Route 130 North in Hamilton is hosting a fundraiser and all you have to do is eat and enjoy yourself. Easy, right?

The post reads, "On April 7th we will be hosting a fundraiser in Eric's name. Please come dine with us, or take out, from 12pm - 10pm where 15% of all checks will be going to Eric's family to help pay for his funeral arrangement costs."

You can absolutely feel that this man meant so much to so many. The post continued, "Dear Eric, We never got a chance to say our goodbyes. You have touched us all and have left a void in our hearts. Hope you can feel all the love that is surrounding your memory. Until we meet again. Your friends at HTG (Hamilton Tap & Grill)."

There is a memorial table set up in the restaurant in Eric's honor.

Whether you knew Eric or not, let's come together as a community and help a family in need. All you have to do is eat & drink after all at one of the area's favorite spots. If you haven't been to Hamilton Tap & Grill, this is the day/night to give it a try.

It's described as "a restaurant and bar offering 24 beers on tap, from IPAs to local craft to your American classics. A blended menu featuring chef inspired tacos, burgers, wings, steak, pasta, and more. Weekly specials, Sunday NFL Ticket, private room for events."

It's a great place to meet friends. I was just there recently and everything was great. So, stop by on April 7th...I'm sure you'll want to become a regular after that.

Hamilton Tap & Grill is located at 557 Route 130 North in Hamilton Township (Mercer County).

