This Ice Cream Truck in NJ Will Deliver Treats On Demand

Remember when you were a kid and you would hear the song that the ice cream truck played. If you were like me, when you heard that song, you would immediately stop whatever you were doing and start going wild trying to find your mom to ask her if you could get an ice cream bar of a popsicle.

To be honest, even today when I hear the unmistakable sound of an ice cream truck, I still drop whatever I'm doing, but now I run around yelling for my wife and asking her if she has any cash so that I can get ice cream.

Well, now a New Jersey company called Scream Truck has made knowing when the ice cream truck will be in your neighborhood easier than ever before.

Here's how it works. First, you add your home to Scream Truck's route. Then, Scream Truck will text you when they're heading to your neighborhood. And if you're craving a treat, you can respond to the text with your ice cream order.

By the way, Scream Truck isn't your standard ice cream truck. It offers soft-serve cones, cups, and sundaes with dozens of toppings available.

Scream Truck can also be rented for parties, weddings and other special events.

Unfortunately, Scream Truck is currently only available in Northern New Jersey, but hopefully, it will expand to the rest of the state soon.

Oh...and by the way, if you were curious as to why "scream" is part of the name, it's an ode to an old song called "I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream for Ice Cream."