This Is The Best Ultimate New Jersey Bucket List Ever
There is always going to be some disagreement on what the ultimate New Jersey bucket list would be. There are so many great things to do in the Garden State.
So, when I stumbled across this New Jersey bucket list from Two Scots Abroad, my first reaction was to roll my eyes, disagree, and dismiss it. That's a very New Jersey reaction.
But then I started to think about it, and I had to remind myself, this is a list for people who are not from New Jersey. If you are just visiting, your bucket list should include things that are going to give you a broad taste of what New Jersey has to offer.
And in that case, this list isn't half bad. Take a look at some of the items, many of them very basic, to see if you think they fit the bill.
Here are the places the bucket list suggests you visit...
The Victorian homes of Cape May.
Steel Pier in Atlantic City
Eat at a 24 hour diner.
There is completely nothing wrong with that. They even implore you to eat some pork roll and have a Tomato Pie. Good advice.
But there are so many very Jersey things that get left out on a list this basic. I can think of a half dozen off the top of my head. Here, let me rattle them off.
Eat a Jersey Mikes Sub
Make a sandcastle on a Jersey Shore beach
Catch a concert at PNC Bank Arts Center
Go on the rides on the Seaside Heights Boardwalk.
Look for the Jersey Devil in the Pine Barrens.
Find a good parking spot at the mall. Any mall.
See a game at Prudential Center.
To me, that might be a more detailed list, and it may apply more to people who live here, so, maybe we'll call that the deluxe bucket list.
