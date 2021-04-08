This Jersey Shore cast mate is opening a store at NJ’s mega mall

EAST RUTHERFORD — One of the cast mates of MTV's "Jersey Shore" has announced she's opening her first-ever clothing store at the American Dream mega mall.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley had been teasing her retail brand "Heavenly Flower" since December.

Social media accounts for the brand started up around the same time that she posted photos of a first visit with her two young children to the retail and entertainment complex at the Meadowlands.

The store will sell maternity apparel, coordinating “Mommy and Me” outfits — which feature prominently on Farley's own Instagram feed — as well as accessories for mothers, infants and children. It will be located in the complex's Garden Court, and is slated to open sometime around May, according to Farley.

“The Heavenly Flower collection is fun, stylish and affordable for women and kids and the realization of a longtime dream of mine. I can’t think of better place to bring this idea to life than at American Dream,” the reality TV star turned entrepreneur said in a written statement.

It's not the first store to be launched by one of the series' cast mates.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has two retail stores in Morris County and New York's Hudson Valley, both dubbed "The Snooki Shop."

“We know that Jenni and her kids have really enjoyed their visits to our center, so it felt like a natural fit to bring her Heavenly Flower concept to American Dream,” American Dream CEO Don Ghermezian said in the same written release.

Farley has planted roots in New Jersey since the success of the MTV reality series, buying a sprawling home in Toms River and then moving to a $2 million house in Holmdel in 2019, amid a divorce.

