This MASSIVE 3-Day Hot Air Ballon Festival Returns to NJ July 29-31!

Up, up and away, Hunterdon County!

The New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning is back this summer! The 3-day event takes place July 29-31 at Solberg Airport, 39 Thor-Solberg Rd., Readington, NJ.

This is a HUGE event - "The Largest Summertime Hot Air Balloon & Music Festival in North America", averaging about 165,000 attendees, and 100 big, bright, themed hot all balloons filling the sky!

It's been named the premier family attraction in New Jersey by the USA Today Network.

There will be two mass balloon ascensions each day from 6:30AM-6:30 PM with a nighttime hot air balloon glow (wind and weather permitting!) For an additional fee, is when you'll be able to go up, up, and away inside one of the balloons and experience "Love at First Flight!" Get more information on balloon ride schedules and pricing HERE.

And for those of you who are just as deathly afraid of heights as I am, there's SO much more to experience and enjoy than just riding and looking at hot-air balloons.

There will also be a live concert series, amusement park rides, hundreds of crafters and food vendors, the Running with the Balloons 5K race, an extreme trampoline show, fireworks, and MORE!

In the past, the event has hosted some of the most top-tier artists and bands, such as Demi Lovato, The Jonas Brother, Third-Eye Blind, Hall & Oates, The Beach Boys, and more!

This year, headliners for each day include KANSAS, Todd Rundgren in conjunction with the world-famous balloon glow, and Collective Soul followed by the fireworks show!

General admission tickets are $28 per adult, $10 for children 4-12, and children 4 & under are admitted for free. On-site parking is $10. Get ticket information HERE.

For more information about the entire event, call 1-800-HOT-AIR9 or 973-882-5464 or visit www.balloonfestival.com!

