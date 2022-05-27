This New Jersey Beach Ranked As A Must Visit Location In The Country

Of course, we’re biased when we hype up the Jersey Shore to people who aren’t from the area, but apparently other people are understanding the hype about New Jersey too.

A list of the 150 best things to do in the United States this summer came out from TravelLemming.com and Asbury Park made the list.

I feel almost like a proud mom that New Jersey is getting the recognition of being one of the best places to visit in the entire country.

Out of all of the places in the entire country, our very own Asbury Park ranked number 53 on the list, which is a great place to be sitting considering there are not only 150 places listed, but the entire country was taken into account when making this list.

I will back this article up and give you just a few of the reasons why Asbury Park should be one of your summer stops this year.

The Stone Pony alone is a huge reason why people need to make a trip down there. The Stone Pony is just an iconic venue that’s housed huge artists like Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi.

Asbury is also full of amazing restaurants and bars that can keep you busy for hours.

Places like Johnny Macs, Asbury Ale House, and Wonder Bar have people come from not only all over New Jersey but apparently from all over the country.

The number one place to visit in the entire country, according to this list is “Peer into the Universe at Lowell Observatory” in Arizona. You can check out the entire list of 150 must-see places in the country here.

