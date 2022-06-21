You Can Visit This Nationally Ranked Pizza Shop In Jersey City, NJ

If there’s any way to start a debate between New Jersey residents, it’s to bring up one topic.

Pizza.

Of course, we live in one of the best areas in the entire country to get a good slice of pizza, but everyone will debate when the topic comes up.

Obviously, everyone will feel the need to defend their locally beloved pizza shop, but apparently a spot in Jersey City, NJ is better.

A website called the 50toppizza.it ranked the best Pizzas in the entire country, and the shop you may have been to at one point or another has made the list.

The shop is called Razza Pizza Artigianale and it’s located in the heart of Jersey City.

After this pizza ranking came out, of course, I had to do some social media stalking and see what this place was all about.

In the list of rankings, this shop was named number 4 in the entire country. As soon as I got to their Instagram, their pizza does look great.

Right off the bat, they have in their bio that everything is wood-fired, which is already a great start.

Wood-fired pizza beats any oven pizza. I went to yelp.com to check out some reviews from customers to see if everyone else agreed with 50toppizza and the comments spoke for themselves.

One user wrote that they think it’s worth the hype and that the pizza is so crispy and crunchy.

As you scroll down, most reviews range from 4-5 stars. You really can’t beat that!

If you’re interested in going and judging for yourself if this pizza really is worth the hype, Razza Pizza Artigianale is located at 275 Grove St., Jersey City, NJ, 07302.

Their hours are Tuesday - Thursday, 5 pm - 9 pm, Friday - Sunday, 3 pm - 9 pm, and closed Monday.

