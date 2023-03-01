This New Jersey Town Was Ranked The Happiest City In Our State

What makes you truly happy? I’ve given this one a lot of thought lately and I want you to as well. Is it a lazy Sunday morning? Eating ice cream on the couch while watching trash TV? Watching your kids play sports or playing fetch with your dog?

Maybe I’m projecting my happiness on you here lol. What is it that makes you feel joy? Maybe we don’t pay enough attention to that stuff and we should. We have more proof of that with a recent survey that just came out. WalletHub wanted to know where the happiest cities and although New Jersey made the list, it was not represented as much as we would like. Do you even agree with the happiest city chosen for our state? I have to say it perplexes me.

Overall Rank City Score Of Emotional & Physical Well-Being

1 Fremont, CA

2 San Jose, CA

3 Madison, WI

4 Overland Park, KS

5 San Francisco, CA

6 Irvine, CA

7 Columbia, MD

8 Sioux Falls, SD

9 South Burlington 10 Burlington, VT

11 Seattle, WA

12 Bismarck, ND

13 Oakland, CA

14 Huntington Beach, CA

15 San Diego, CA

16 Scottsdale, AZ

17 Minneapolis, MN

18 Yonkers, NY

19 Aurora, IL

20 Fargo, ND

21 Portland, ME

22 Raleigh, NC

23 Anaheim, CA

24 Garden Grove, CA

25 Chula Vista, CA

26 Santa Rosa, CA

27 Glendale, CA

28 Oxnard, CA

29 Plano, TX

30 Gilbert, AZ

31 Santa Clarita, CA

32 Jersey City, NJ

33 Honolulu, HI

34 Lincoln, NE

35 Charleston, SC

36 Oceanside, CA

37 Pembroke Pines, FL

38 Anchorage, AK

39 Salt Lake City, UT

40 Boise, ID

41 Omaha, NE

42 Sacramento, CA

43 Rapid City, SD

44 Santa Ana, CA

45 Portland, OR

46 Charlotte, NC

47 Boston, MA

48 Aurora, CO

49 Austin, TX

50 Washington, DC

51 Chandler, AZ

52 Cape Coral, FL

53 Fort Lauderdale, FL

54 Tempe, AZ

55 Pearl City, HI

56 Juneau, AK

57 New York, NY

58 Denver, CO

59 Chesapeake, VA

60 Nashua, NH

61 Tampa, FL

62 West Valley City, UT

63 Virginia Beach, VA

64 Cedar Rapids, IA

65 Rancho Cucamonga, CA

66 Miami, FL

67 Peoria, AZ

68 Bridgeport, CT

69 Nampa, ID

70 Grand Rapids, MI

71 Durham, NC

72 Colorado Springs, CO

73 St. Paul, MN

74 Chicago, IL

75 Orlando, FL

76 Los Angeles, CA

77 Des Moines, IA

78 Pittsburgh, PA

79 Long Beach, CA

80 Manchester, NH

81 Missoula, MT

82 Mesa, AZ

83 Ontario, CA

84 St. Petersburg, FL

85 Providence, RI

86 Hialeah, FL

87 Moreno Valley, CA

88 Port St. Lucie, FL

89 Riverside, CA

90 Cheyenne, WY

91 Warwick, RI

92 Fontana, CA

93 Reno, NV

94 Irving, TX

95 Tallahassee, FL

96 Tacoma, WA

97 Atlanta, GA

98 Columbia, GA

99 Grand Prairie, TX

100 Wilmington, DE

101 Garland, TX

102 Rochester, NY

103 Las Cruces, NM

104 Worcester, MA

105 New Haven, CT

106 Henderson, NV

107 Glendale, AZ

108 Vancouver, WA

109 Milwaukee, WI

110 Laredo, TX

111 Jacksonville, FL

112 Phoenix, AZ

113 Fort Worth, TX

114 Winston-Salem, NC

115 Billings, MT

116 Brownsville, TX

117 Modesto, CA

118 El Paso, TX

119 Stockton, CA

120 Lewiston, ME

121 Buffalo, NY

122 Nashville, TN

123 Arlington, TX

124 Dallas, TX

125 Newark, NJ

126 Fresno, CA

127 Norfolk, VA

128 Albuquerque, NM

129 Houston, TX

130 Greensboro, NC

131 Wichita, KS

132 San Bernardino, CA

133 Oklahoma City, OK

134 Tucson, AZ

135 Bakersfield, CA

136 Salem, OR

137 Spokane, WA

138 Fort Wayne, IN

139 Las Vegas, NV

140 Newport News, VA

141 Lexington-Fayette, KY

142 Huntsville, AL

143 Columbus, OH

144 North Las Vegas, NV

145 San Antonio, TX

146 Little Rock, AR

147 Kansas City, MO

148 Philadelphia, PA

149 Dover, DE

150 Baltimore, MD

151 Tulsa, OK

152 Indianapolis, IN

153 Springfield, MO

154 Richmond, VA

155 St. Louis, MO

156 Amarillo, TX

157 Louisville, KY

158 New Orleans, LA

159 Corpus Christi, TX

160 Casper, WY

161 Lubbock, TX

162 Knoxville, TN

163 Cincinnati, OH

164 Birmingham, AL

165 Fort Smith, AR

166 Mobile, AL

167 Chattanooga, TN

168 Akron, OH

169 Baton Rouge, LA

170 Fayetteville, NC

171 Charleston, WV

172 Toledo, OH

173 Gulfport, MS

174 Columbus, GA

175 Jackson, MS

176 Augusta, GA

177 Memphis, TN

178 Montgomery, AL

179 Cleveland, OH

180 Shreveport, LA

181 Huntington, WV

182 Detroit, MI

Jersey City is a foodie paradise but is that enough to make us really happy? I’m not so sure. Jersey City also came up as the most expensive place to live in our state and that equals stress to most people. It is pretty artistic and was also rated New Jersey's most Instagramable City.

