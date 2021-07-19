In Newtown, we found a house that not only has 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms but also a full service bar that will never have you leaving your house. What is the point of going to a bar and wasting money when you have a fully stocked bar at home?





It does not end there either. This Newtown house has bowling lanes... like multiple lanes, a beautiful pool table, a wine cellar, and an amazing pool set up.





I am not one to read much but if a house comes with a library room I may skim through a few books.



