This Newtown, PA House Has a Full-Service Bar & Full Bowling Alley
The real estate market is out of control and real estate agents are saying that it is a "seller's market" right now.
We decided to find houses that have some unique features and believe us, we did.
This one is right here in our backyard in Newtown, PA, and its features blew our mind.
This Newtown, PA House Has a Full-Service Bar & Full Bowling Alley
In Newtown, we found a house that not only has 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms but also a full service bar that will never have you leaving your house. What is the point of going to a bar and wasting money when you have a fully stocked bar at home?
It does not end there either. This Newtown house has bowling lanes... like multiple lanes, a beautiful pool table, a wine cellar, and an amazing pool set up.
I am not one to read much but if a house comes with a library room I may skim through a few books.
This Newtown house located at 412 Brownsburg Rd is going for $6.4 million, according to Zillow.