This NJ gas station is giving away free gas

A Sunoco station in Jersey City is giving away thousands of dollars of free gasoline on Saturday.

However, if you want to get some, you'd better get up early.

The first 300 cars in line when the station on Grand Street opens will get $25 in free gas.

World Outreach Christian Church and Pastor Shyrone Richardson is behind the giveaway as a way to help the community during a time of economic stress.

Richardson tells the Jersey Journal she had been thinking about this for "quite some time," but as more families are getting stressed by rising inflation and other economic factors, she felt like it was a great opportunity to offer "a moment of hope."

The church started out with the idea to offer free gas to 100 cars. Station owner Tom Critelli and the Sunoco corporate office matched the Churches donation to provide free gas to another 200 cars.

World Outreach Christian Church conducts giveaways throughout the year. To learn more, visit their website https://www.woccnj.com/

