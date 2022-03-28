This is an interesting article that I came across, the best “small town” steakhouses in New Jersey. The article I am citing is one written by Kim Magaraci for Only in Your State. There were seven “small town restaurants” selected when it cm to best steaks in the Garden State.

“New Jersey is a great state for foodies, and our small towns are hiding such great restaurants. The steakhouses featured below combine small town charm and gourmet cuisine for an unforgettable experience.”

Below is the seven selection including the steakhouse selected here in Ocean County:

7. Fitzpatricks Deli & Steakhouse

6. Robin's Nest, Mount Holly

5. Prime 13, Point Pleasant

4. The Chop House, Gibbsboro

3. The Library II, Voorhees

2. Arthur's Tavern, Morris Plains

1. Franklin Steakhouse & Tavern, Fairfield

As you can see on the list of the best seven “small town” steakhouses, our representative from Ocean County is Prime 13 in Point Pleasant. Prime 13 is located at 710 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742.

Now personally I have not been to Prime 13 however it is now on my list of restaurants I want to hit this Spring/Summer here at the Jersey Shore. I would love to see your comments on Prime 13, if you have dined in Point Pleasant please post your comments and reviews below and maybe a recommendation for me when I go to Prime 13.

Feel free to also comment on any of the seven “small town” steakhouses that are listed in the article because like Prime 13, personally I have not been to any of the other six restaurants mentioned.

