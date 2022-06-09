If you like desserts and you like free stuff, here's something to take advantage of!

Have you ever been to Honeygrow? It's a health-forward Philadelphia-based casual restaurant chain that's about to celebrate its 10th anniversary! And according to PhillyVoice, to help us celebrate with them, they'll be offering free dessert on their birthday - June 14th!

This is a great lunch spot with delicious stir-fry menu items like Garlic Butter Chicken, Spicy Garlic, Sesame Garlic, and Red Coconut Curry. They also have hearty, flavorful salad options, like Kale Chicken Caesar, Walnut St. Noodle, and Make it Grain. You also have the option to create your own stir fry or salad.

These stir fry noodles look like the perfect lunch!

I could gobble up this Greek Out salad.

They have several locations in the Philadelphia region, and three in New Jersey.

When I used to live near Bala Cynwyd PA, I got lunch here more than a few times. Garlic Butter stir fry noodles were usually my go-to!

What dessert are they giving away?

Honeygrow is also known for their customizable, dessert-based "honey bars." These dessert cups consist of fresh fruit, yogurt, cream toppings, coconut shavings, granola, chocolate chips and more!

On June 14th, you can score one of their featured honey bar flavors, or your very own customized honey bar for FREE, when you use the promo code "birthday" at the ordering kiosks!

I think I'll have to make a stop myself, because look how yummy this looks! I'm a sucker for honey drizzles.

They have New Jersey locations in New Brunswick, Marlton, Cherry Hill, and new one coming soon to Hamilton! Here's their map of locations.

Will you be taking advantage of this deal? Let us know!

