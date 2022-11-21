This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey

People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza.

With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.

How did they do this? According to their website, they:

consulted and extrapolated from lists, ratings, and reviews from websites including The Daily Meal, Eater, Food & Wine, Insider, Reader’s Digest, PBS, Far & Wide, Mashed, Thrillist, and Yelp, as well as numerous local and regional sites.

According to the report, every year about 77,000 pizzerias in the country serve around 3 billion pizzas (that’s 23 pounds of pizza per person annually).

If you’ve seen other “best pizza” lists, the pizzeria named New Jersey’s best won’t surprise you; it’s Razza Pizza Artigianale in Jersey City. About the world-famous restaurant, Wall Street 24/7 wrote:

Razza opened in 2012, but its reputation exploded in 2017 after New York Times restaurant critic Pete Wells wrote provocatively that this New Jersey pizzeria served the best pizza in New York City. The pies are a little larger than standard Neapolitan pizzas, but they have the crunchy texture you’d expect from fresh bread crusts, and they truly are worth the hype – and the wait.

If you want to try to emulate Razza’s food, the chef, Dan Richer, wrote a book on it:

The Pork Pie

Razza’s signature charred crust

A Spring Pie

Pepperoni for traditionalists

The Cavolini — Fresh mozzarella, brussels sprouts, shaved onion, melted anchovy, garlic

Jersey Margherita 👀. Ft. Jersey Girl Cheese

Tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil, sea salt, olive oil

The Friday Night Lineup

The Zucca Pie

Heirloom Spring Peas and Zucchini Flowers

