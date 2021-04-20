This Popular TV Show Will be Filming in Center City this Week

M. Night Shyamalan is beginning to film the third season of “Servant”, a horror show on Apple TV+, in Philly this week.

Philly Voice says that residents and business owners in Rittenhouse Square and Filter Square have been notified that filming will be taking place in both neighborhoods Tuesday-Thursday (Apr. 20-22). Philly Voice informs residents that the Philadelphia police will be closing down the 200 and 300 block of South 24th Street, the 2400 block of Delancey Place, and the 2300 block of Pine Street will all be closed off to traffic this Tuesday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m but these hours could be extended.

Philly Voice also reports on the various no parking zones that will take effect throughout filming.

•The east side of South 24th Street between Delancey Place and Pine Street will be closed until Tuesday, April 27 at 8 p.m.

•The north side of Pine Street between South 23rd and 24th Streets will be shut down until Friday at 8 p.m.

•Both sides of South 24th Street between Manning Street and Pine Street, the south side of Pine Street between South 23rd and 24th Streets, the east side of South 23rd Street between Spruce Street and Lombard Street, and the south side of Delancey Place's half-block closest to South 24th Street will be closed off until Friday at 5 a.m.

M. Night Shyamalan said that filming in Philadelphia is “real and close to my heart. All the ideas of what it's like to walk through the city, or what it's like to live on that street, are from people that I know. There's an authenticity to it.”

“Servant” surrounds Philly couple, Dorothy and Sean, who are dealing with the loss of their 13-week old son by using a reborn therapy doll named Jericho.