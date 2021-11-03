Mariah Carey Teams With Apple TV For A New Christmas Special

It is just understood that Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas. She kicked the season off by destroying a pumpkin the day after Halloween, as a way to say it's Christmas time. Well, the Queen of Christmas isn't finished yet. It was just announced that Mariah will be partnering up with Apple TV+ to create a new Christmas special titled "Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues".

The special is set to premiere sometime in December. The special is going to be the location where she debuts her new song "Fall In Love At Christmas". The song sees Mariah team up with R&B/Pop artist Khalid and legendary Gospel artist Kirk Franklin.

The last time Mariah did a special with the streamer was in 2020 with "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special". That special included guests like Tiffany Haddish, Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, Billy Eichner, and Jennifer Hudson.

Mariah is already known as the Queen of Christmas; however, with the continued partnership with Apple TV+, her growth can be unparalleled. Mariah already has a song that is quintessential to Christmas, her special can become quintessential to holiday viewing.

