This Trendy Salad Chain Opened It’s First PA Location In Newtown

A new chain restaurant has officially opened a location in Newtown, PA, that has salad fans super excited.

The restaurant is called Chop't and this location is the first location that has opened in all of Pennsylvania.

There’s another location in Princeton, NJ on Harrison St. that you may have tried already, but if you don’t typically find yourself in the Princeton area, you can finally give this place a try!

I was stalking the menu a little and the salad that I’m most excited about trying in this restaurant is the Umami Noodle Bowl.

Their menu has all different types of salads and bowls to try with vegetarian and vegan options as well.

Something else that’s advertised on their site is that any salad or bowl can be turned into a wrap.

This place has an extensive menu of salads, bowls, wraps, and more. Also, if you’re feeling like trying something new, you can put your own bowl together with toppings like edamame, rainbow carrots, avocado, chickpea falafel and so much more!

All of their dressings are gluten-free and made from scratch each day, so no matter if you have food allergies or any sort of eating restrictions, there’s something for everyone.

If you’re looking to check this place out, it’s located at 2910 S Eagle Rd, Newtown, PA 18940, in the Villiage of Newtown shopping center near McCaffrey’s Market and Ulta.

Chop’t is open daily starting at 10:30 am and closes at 9 pm Monday - Saturday and at 8 pm on Sundays.

LOOK: Picturesque Peddler's Village in Lahaska, PA Wins Best Tourist Spot in Philadelphia Region Peddler's Village is a year round destination with many seasonal events, activities, lodging, shopping and dining. If you haven't been, it's a must.