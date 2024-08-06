That was fast. I have an update on Nino's Pastry Shoppe.

I read in a popular foodie Facebook group, Mercer, Bucks & Central Jersey Eateries, that Nino's Pastry Shoppe in Hamilton Township had been sold, although the news hadn't been publically confirmed.

As soon as my article about the sale began making its way around the internet yesterday, the disappointed comments came pouring in. Nino's is well-loved in the Mercer County area and nobody wants it to have new owners.

Nino's opened back in 1996 and his handmade treats have been a staple in so many local homes for years and years.

Keep reading. I have some great news for Nino's fans.

Nino's daughter, Dana, has now confirmed on Facebook that Nino's Pastry Shoppe in Hamilton has indeed been sold but, you're still going to be able to get your hands on Nino's treats.

Dana said, "We did sell Nino's and the Ewing store was never ours. We are opening a new store in Newtown, PA! Santina's Italian Pastry by Nino! We will be opening in September."

Wow. That's the best news. Newtown isn't that far from Mercer County.

Nino's pastries are worth the drive.

Santina's Italian Pastry by Nino will be in the bustling Village at Newtown South Shopping Center, according to The Patch.

It will be where the old Smoothie King was.

Don't worry, Nino will still be making his famous Danish Ring. Phew. That must mean the cannolis will be the same, too.

Nino's is also known for its cream donuts, crumb cake, tea biscuits, walnut rings, Italian pastries, cookies, cakes, and more.

I can't wait to visit the new Newtown Nino's location.

I'll let you know when the grand opening will be.

