Three Princeton University Students Robbed at Gunpoint Early Sunday

A group of Princeton University students were reportedly robbed by two armed assailants on the school's campus early Sunday morning.

The students were not injured in the incident, but some personal items were stolen, Princeton University's spokesperson tells us.

The incident occurred in the area of 1939 Hall, and the school's Department of Public Safety immediately locked the campus down, "per campus safety protocols," the university tells us.

The student body was first alerted to the robbery at 4:32 am, the college's newspaper, The Daily Princetonian, reports. An alert, announcing a campus lockdown, was sent to the student body shortly after, the paper reports.

Students were told to "stay indoors until further notice," and the alert described the two suspects as "possibly wearing hooded sweatshirts," reports say.

The campus-wide lockdown was lifted shortly after 6 am Sunday, following an "extensive search for the suspects," the university's spokesperson tells us. The Department of Public Safety sent an updated alert lifting the lockdown around 6:14 am Sunday, The Daily Princetonian reports. 

As of midday Sunday, the investigation is active and ongoing, and university officials tell us that extra patrols have been engaged by the school's Department of Public Safety.

"The University’s primary concern remains the safety and well-being of the community.  We ask the community to remain vigilant and inform the Department of Public Safety of any suspicious behavior at 609-258-1000," Princeton University officials said in a statement issued to 94.5 PST midday Sunday.

