Looks like another addition is coming to The Promenade in Marlton, New Jersey!

Warby Parker, a retailer of prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses and sunglasses, is slated to open a location at The Promenade at Sagemore in Marlton, according to Facebook community page A View From Evesham.

If you haven't ever seen a Warby Parker, it's probably because they started off as primarily on online retailer. But now they've expanded to over 160 brick-and-mortar locations. There are 5 other Warby Parker locations in New Jersey, including Princeton, Cherry Hill, Shrewsbury, Edison, Westfield, and Short Hills.

Here's their Princeton location on Nassau Street!

If you're looking for some sleek, stylish, modern frames that won't cost you an arm and a leg, this could be a very viable option!

When will Warby Parker at The Promenade open?

As of right now, we don't have an exact date on when the store will open. In fact, construction won't even begin until February 2023, according to the post. So it could be a while before we can expect an opening date.

The Promenade has been somewhat of a rotating door for businesses coming and going lately. Just last month, Nike Live opened on November 17th. Zoës Kitchen, which had been in the shopping center for 9 years, permanently closed its doors in the fall.

When we get word of an opening date for Warby Parker, we'll let you know! In the meantime you can go ahead and follow their Instagram page @WarbyParker.

