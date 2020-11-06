According to a press release, QuestCap has partnered with a few Simon Malls to bring testing labs to some Simon Mall locations in our area. Quest Cubes like the one you see above, will be at Newport Plaza in Jersey City, Menlo Park Mall in Edison, Jackson Premium Outlets in Jackson, and Ocean County Mall in Toms River. They do accept insurance, and I am seeing that the test may cost anywhere between $59 and $179. You will receive your results within 24 hours and they can test up to 150 people a day. Results can be received a few ways through their online portal and that's where payment will be as well. To check availability and hours and even find out answers to your questions, click here.

Coronavirus cases are going up again in New Jersey and to be honest, I am pretty pissed off about it. I want this virus gone, I want to go back to a somewhat normal life and I want people to stop being so selfish. Wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands ands stay home if you're sick. I don't think these things are that hard to do, yet people in this state feel that they can't abide by them. So frustrating. I am extremely happy that there are testing sites everywhere, because as soon as people know that they have the virus, the sooner we can stop the spread of it amongst a group of people. The virus is no joke and I can't even watch a video of someone getting the test done, it makes me gag. So for me, I will do anything I can to prevent myself from getting it. I hope that New Jerseans and people all over the country start to really pay attention and realize this virus isn't a joke. It spreads quickly and if we want to avoid another government shutdown, we need to follow the rules.