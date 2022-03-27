Tea time! When's the last time you attended a tea party? If your response is something like "when I was ten years old in my room with my teddy bears," then this experience will bring all those playtimes to life.

Have you ever been to a real tea party? Were you aware that you can experience one in real life? No doubt, you knew that, but did you know that you don't have to travel too far to give yourself the ultimate "Alice In Wonderland" tea party experience. Okay, okay, it's more like a traditional British high tea, but I'd be imagining the "Alice In Wonderland" scenario, so I HAD to throw that in there.

Get our free mobile app

This place is only a hop, skip, and a jump away in Burlington County. Located in Riverton, the New Leaf Tea Room will have you asking for crumpets and scones before you even settle into your chair. As soon as you walk in the door, you're met with an adorable little gift shop filled with the perfect trinkets available for purchase to help you remember your afternoon tea experience. After watching a video one visitor uploaded to Youtube, it looks like something straight out of Downton Abbey.

Your table will be set with fine china, an assortment of desserts and fruit, as well as the option of a soup or salad. The New Leaf Tea Room has over 30 variations of teas available for you to try, so try not to drink too much before you get there. Oh, and of course, you get to pick out the perfect hat to wear while enjoying high tea.

Check out the New Leaf Tea Room Experience below:

Source: Youtube

Take A Look At South Jersey's Most Adorable Place To Enjoy High Tea The New Leaf Tea Room in Riverton, Burlington County will have you feel like you're enjoying a tea party, "Alice In Wonderland" style. Check it out:

10 Go-to Restaurants in South Jersey that Shoobies Love the Most Let's take a quick look at a handful of restaurants down the shore that will almost always have a car with Pennsylvania license plates in front of during the summer.