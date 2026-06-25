He's such a good boy.

Longtime Trenton Thunder Bat Dog retires

Rookie, the beloved Bat Dog of the Trenton Thunder, is retiring. He was honored last night at the game for his years with the team.

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Rookie's cousin Dash will take over bat dog duties

Even though Rookie's cousin, Dash, will be taking over the Bat Boy duties at the ballpark, you'll still see Rookie at all the Thunder's home games.

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Trenton Thunder baseball posted Rookie's retirement on Facebook. Take a look below.

The post reads, "Tonight, your Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance, and baseball fans everywhere celebrate the historic career of Rookie "On Deck," who is officially retiring from on-field bat dog duties. While he is leaving the field after more than 10 seasons, Rookie will continue to serve as the team's goodwill ambassador, making appearances at every home game to support the Thunder, and his cousin, Batdog Dash."

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Rookie comes from a family of Bat Dogs

Rookie was born in December 2013 to parents Derby and Reba. Longtime Trenton Thunder fans will remember sweet Derby. Rookie shared bat dog duties with his dad until Derby passed in 2018. Rookie took over as lead bat dog then, and has been at it ever since. His grandfather, Chase, was the first full-time bat dog in the minor leagues back in 2002.

Warning. You may want to have a tissue handy when watching the video below.

Rookie became famous quickly and loved by fans. He visited 94.5 PST several times, and we gave him so much love. Did you know he's retrieved bats at Yankee Stadium and was featured on ESPN and Good Morning America? Rookie's the best.

"Rookie has been an indispensable part of the Thunder experience for a decade," said Thunder General Manager Jon Bodnar. "His energy, dedication, and connection with the fans have made him a true baseball icon. While we will miss seeing him fetch Thunder bats at home plate, we are thrilled that he will remain a constant fixture at the ballpark."

Good boy, Rookie. You did a great job. Everybody loves you. Enjoy your retirement.