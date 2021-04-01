Tom Cruise has put his gorgeous Colorado mountain ranch up for sale.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the Mission Impossible star is selling his secluded Colorado home: a massive estate nestled in the mountains of Telluride. The property is being sold by Dan Dockray of LIV Sotheby's International Realty for $39.5 million.

The home is extremely private and even features a mile-long driveway with a gated entrance. As seen in the photos below, it sits on a mountain, surrounded by breathtaking scenery. The main house features 10,000 square feet with four bedrooms, while a guest house on property features 1,512 square feet with three bedrooms. In total, the estate has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Along with the giant kitchen fit for entertaining large parties, the house also features a gym, library and recreation room. Outside, guests will discover a full sports court that can accommodate tennis, basketball or ice hockey. There's also a sprawling private trail system with exclusive access to viewpoints of the nearby mountains which peak at 14,000 feet.

If the views and outdoor amenities aren't enough, the home has a private gated entrance that leads directly into the Uncompahgre National Forest.

Cruise built the ranch in 1994, and lived there intermittently during his marriage to actress Katie Holmes. He also filmed a major interview with Oprah Winfrey at the home. Shortly after her visit, Winfrey purchased a home nearby. Other celebrities who have homes in the town include Jerry Seinfeld, Ralph Lauren and Robert Redford.

Aside from his Colorado ranch, Cruise also owns a home in Beverly Hills, California and another house in Clearwater, Florida.