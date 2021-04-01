Robbinsville Police Hosting 2-Day Easter Egg Hunt

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Robbinsville Township Police are making sure local children have some safe, traditional fun for Easter this year, according to the police department's official Facebook page.

The Robbinsville Township PBA #344 is hosting a two-day Easter Egg Hunt this weekend. The hunts will be held this Friday (April 2nd) and Saturday (April 3rd) from noon - 6pm each day. All children are welcome, up to 12 years old. You can go whenever you'd like during the hunt times,and hunt at your leisure. There's no specific start time to avoid the mad rush at the beginning of egg hunts in pre-pandemic times. Lol. Don't worry, there will be plenty of eggs for everyone.

Here's how it's going to work: When you arrive, follow the signs and make sure to check in at the Robbinsville Police Station to kick off your Easter Egg Hunt. Eggs will be hidden all over the Robbinsville Police Station property, as well as the nearby Mercer County library and Robbinsville Senior Center grounds (right behind the police station).

Be on the lookout, some of the Easter eggs will have a prize coupon in them. When you're finished hunting, take the coupon to the Robbinsville Police Dispatch window, and exchange it for a prize (one prize per child).

There are some awesome prizes up for grabs...gift certificates from local businesses, chocolate baskets from David Bradley Chocolatier (92 North Main Street, for all your Easter candy needs), tours of the Robbinsville Police Station, and more surprises.

Make sure you don't miss the fun. To check out the details, click here.