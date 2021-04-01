Bordentown Street Fair Canceled Again This Year

The Bordentown Street Fair has been canceled once again this year, due to the ongoing pandemic, according to Facebook.

Originally, the street fair had just been postponed a few weeks from May until mid-June, but, faced with constantly changing COVID rules and regulations, and possibly new restrictions in the coming months, organizers felt it was impossible to go ahead with the fair in 2021, much to the locals disappointment. It's such a fun event.

Here's something to look forward to though...the dates have already been set for next year...May 21st and 22nd, 2022 from 10am - 4pm. Yay. It's promised to be bigger and better than ever.

The Bordentown Street Fair is a 42 year tradition, drawing a crowd each year of thousands (about 20,000). Farnsworth Avenue is filled with food from the street's amazing restaurants, live music, artists, crafts vendors, and tons of family fun.

With more and more people getting one of the three approved COVID-19 vaccines, many have high hopes that this summer will be much different than last summer, when the closures and cancellations were at a high. But, an event like the Bordentown Street Fair that attracts such a large crowd just isn't in the cards for this spring.

I'm sure once the Bordentown Street Fair finally makes its much anticipated return, it will be well supported by area residents. It will be nice to get back to some sense of normalcy, whatever that's going to look like. I'm ready. I'm sure you are too.

Make sure you follow the official Bordentown Street Fair Facebook page for the latest information.