Top 5 NJ wineries guaranteed to get you ready for fall

The sun is setting earlier these days and the heat is almost behind us. You can almost smell fall in the air on some nights/early mornings.

Fall in New Jersey is my favorite season; apple picking, pumpkin everything, Halloween and the perfect weather.

And one of my favorite things to do in the fall is to visit a winery.

Kelsey Knight via Unsplash Kelsey Knight via Unsplash loading...

Most people think that late summer is the perfect time to visit a winery but the Fall season in New Jersey is really to way to go.

It’s not blazing hot (who likes to drink wine in the heat anyway) and being outside is bearable.

New Jersey not only has wineries but also vineyards and the fall is the best time to visit there because it’s harvest season which means the grapes are ripe on the vine.

California might have Napa Valley, but New Jersey wineries and vineyards have made their way to the top lists in the country throughout the years.

Another reason to visit these wineries in the fall is the crowd level.

Again, most people think that late summer is the time to go so there are actually fewer crowds during the fall season.

Kelsey Chance via Unsplash Kelsey Chance via Unsplash loading...

Now let’s talk about foliage.

New Jersey transforms from a green, summer landscape to the red, orange, and amber fall foliage.

Think about the view you will get while sipping on some wine.

Foliage at High Point State Park Photo by Bill Doyle / Townsquare Media loading...

The great thing about wanting to visit a winery in the Garden State is that there are so many across the board. You don’t need to travel to just South Jersey or just North Jersey to find your favorite.

So kick off the fall season by enjoying some of these top wineries in New Jersey:

Willow Creek Winery & Farm

168 Stevens St, West Cape May

Unionville Vineyards

9 Rocktown Rd, Ringoes

Working Dog Winery

610 Perrineville Rd, Hightstown

Valenzano Family Winery

1090 US-206, Shamong

Villa Milagro Vineyards

33 County Rd 627, Phillipsburg

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

Cape May, NJ: 15 wonderful places to visit