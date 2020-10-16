Top Girl Soccer Prospects From Mercer County and South Jersey

The future United States Women’s National Soccer Team can possibly have a good amount of players from our area. NJ.com recently released its top 85 female senior soccer players in the Garden State. We are proud to say that a lot of the girls are from our neighborhoods.

On the list shared by NJ.com, you can find players from all over the state of New Jersey but we decided to share our favorites which are the ones from Mercer County and the South Jersey area. These senior soccer players are from Cherry Hill West, Princeton Day, and Pennington, amongst other great schools that develop Division I talent and All-Americans every year, according to NJ.com. We also learned that some of the girls have already committed to different colleges to continue their soccer careers.

Here are some of the senior soccer girls from our area that made the list of top 85 on NJ.com:

Goalkeeper from Cherry Hill West -Michela Auguadro - Has not committed to any school

Forward from Princeton Day - Kelly Beal - Has not committed to any school

Midfielder from Monroe - Brigitte Bussiere - Commit to South Carolina

Midfielder from Pennington - Katie Coyle - Commit to Rutgers

Forward from Burlington Township - Jiselle Daniels - Commit to St. Joseph's

Midfielder from Allentown - Olivia Denney - Commit to Monmouth

Defender from Cherokee - Janelle Deveney - Commit to Towson

Defender from Cherry Hill East - Jillian Drumm - Commit to La Salle

Defender from Hopewell Valley - Nicolette Evich - Has not committed to any school

Forward from Nottingham - Gia Girman - Commit to Rutgers

Defender from Pennington - Jordan Mahony - Commit to American

Defender from Hunterdon Central - Emily Mason - Commit to Rutgers

Defender from Notre Dame - Isabelle Pesce - Commit to St. Francis

Forward from Cherokee - Arianna Sparrow - Commit to Monmouth

Forward from Shawnee - Brooke Steel - Commit to American

Defender from Shawnee - Olivia Vricella - Commit to La Salle

Midfielder from Shawnee - Tori Yost - Commit to Drexel

We wish all of the girls soccer seniors the best of luck and look forward to cheering for them.