Where To Donate Clothes That You No Longer Use In Mercer County

We all have to admit that we just love social media for many different reasons. I love it because in the community groups you can always find people that are trying to help others one way or another.

Recently I was browsing through Facebook and noticed that a Mercer County resident, Kimberly Thompson, was looking for a place to donate clothes. Many other Facebook users from the area gave a bunch of suggestions of where to donate the clothes. In the Facebook post, Thompson made it known that she wants "to donate to an organization who will give the clothing away to those in need."

If you are going to do some spring cleaning and get rid of some clothes that you have not worn in a very long time we thought it would be a great idea to share the locations to donate your clothes according to Facebook users from the Mercer County area.

Dream of Blue Skies

Vietnam Veterans of America - Located in Hamilton

Mercer Street Friends - Located in Trenton

Home Front - Located in Lawrenceville

Dress For Success Mercer County - Located in Lawrenceville

Other Facebook users actually mentioned in the comment section that they are having their own clothing fundraiser to benefit those in need. This particular Facebook user said that the clothing fundraiser would help the Ewing Edge team.

If you are looking to get rid of some clothes that you or your kids have not used and are just taking up space, donating to these locations would not be a bad idea.