If partying is one of your main priorities in college, you may want to check out the school that's the most well-known for it these days.

The top party schools in America have been ranked and the school that's on top of the list is in the state of Pennsylvania.

If you were thinking Penn State, you're not alone. I thought the same thing, but, that's wrong. Believe it or not, Penn State wasn't even in the top 20.

I'm kind of surprised. I feel like every time I see a list like this West Virginia University is ahead of the rest, but not this time.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the #1 party school in the country is Indiana University of Pennsylvania, otherwise known as IUP, located in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

It's the only school in Pennsylvania that made this year's ranking. It's on the smaller side too, with less than 9,000 students.

Two smaller Christian schools are #2 and #3 on the list. That's kind of ironic, isn't it?

Texas Christian University in Texas is #2 and Birmingham - Southern College in Alabama is #3.

So, how did the experts come up with this ranking? Over 60,000 students were asked to rate their school when it came to partying on a scale from 1-5, with 1 being the most satisfied. Indiana University of Pennsylvania got the highest score with the most students being happy with their school's party vibe.

Do you really need an official ranking to tell you that your school's a fun place to party? Any school can be a good party school, if you make it that way, right?

