Traffic Jammed on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bensalem, At least 20-30 Cars Involved in Accident

A truck hit a barrier on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bensalem earlier this morning sending chunks of concrete flying into opposing traffic, 6 ABC reports. Traffic is severely delayed in the area.

The incident happened on the eastbound lanes of the Turnpike just west of the exciters for 351 (the Bensalem Interchange), according to 94.5 PST Traffic.

NBC10 reports that the debris flew into the westbound lanes of the roadway and unsuspecting motorists drove over the concrete resulting in a slew of disabled vehicles with damage flat tires and more.

As of 7:00 am, traffic is severely backed up for miles in the area (particularly on the Westbound side of the road). If you’re driving in the area this morning, pack patience.

NBC 10 is reporting that the delays from Route 1 to Valley Forge are 30 minutes. Eastbound, meanwhile only has the left lane getting by so it's up to an hour of delays from Valley Forge to Route 1, as of 7:00 am.

This is a developing story. We’ll have the latest on-air with Chris & the Crew all morning

