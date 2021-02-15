Traffic Snarled on Route 1 Southbound in Lawrenceville, NJ; Accident Reported

Officials are urging motorists to avoid the area of Route 1 Southbound (near mile marker 7) in Lawrenceville.

An overturned vehicle has backed up traffic quite a bit, according to reports in the area.

The accident was reported around 1:30 pm on Monday, and traffic is quickly building up in the area of the Mercer Mall and I-295.

Lawrence Township police sent out a Nixle alert urging motorists to avoid the area. 94.5 PST's traffic team is reporting that the two right lanes are currently closed.

The exact nature of the accident was not immediately clear. Those in the area, however, are reporting very heavy traffic in that already busy corridor.

This is a developing story. We'll have more details shortly.

