Workers with District Council 33 walked off the job overnight when their contract expired at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday (July 1). This has brought services across the city to a halt. Most notably perhaps is the city's trash and recycling pick up, which is now unavailable.

Curbside trash & recycling collections are canceled until further notice in the City of Philadelphia. As part of the city's contingency plans they have opened temporary drop off locations across the city that are accepting trash for the time being. Residents are reminded to only drop their trash off at these locations on their usual designated pick up days.

If the strike continues later into the week, the temporary drop off locations will be closed on Friday (July 4) for the holiday as well. In the meantime, here is a list of the temporary trash drop-off locations in Philadelphia (organized by neighborhood):

Where Can I Drop Off My Trash in Philadelphia?

The sixty locations listed below will open at 5 pm on Tuesday, July 1 and remain open for the duration of the strike. Their hours moving forward will be daily from Monday to Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Recycling will not be accepted at these locations. We have more information about those listed below:

Southwest Philadelphia (19153, 19142, 19145, 19148)

77th St & Dickens Ave, 19153

67th St & Chester Ave, 19142

15th St & Bigler St, 19145

Broad St & Snyder Ave, 19145

26th St & Snyder Ave, 19145

10th St & Bigler St, 19148

4th St & Oregon Ave, 19148

Queen Village / Point Breeze / Grays Ferry (19146, 19147, 19103)

Peltz St & Grays Ferry Ave, 19146

18th St & Catharine St, 19146

S Water St & Washington Ave, 19147

S Front St & Carpenter St, 19147

25th St & Spruce St, 19103

West Philadelphia (19139, 19131, 19151)

50th St & Locust St, 19139

Paxon St & Market St, 19139

Ruby St & Market St, 19139

5000 Wyalusing Ave, 19131

50th St & Jefferson St, 19131

54th St & Overbrook Ave, 19131

60th St & W Columbia Ave, 19151

University City / Powelton Village (19104, 19130)

4301 Fairmount Ave, 19104

19th St & Wylie St, 19130

North Philly (19122, 19132)

8th St & Master St, 19122

24th St & W Sedgley Ave, 19132

2300 N Croskey St, 19132

3000 N 27th St, 19132

Nort Philly East (19133, 19134, 19137)

1100 W York St, 19133

2400 N 6th St, 19133

2200 E Rush St, 19134

Richmond St & E Indiana Ave, 19134

C St & E Allegheny Ave, 19134

Richmond St & Buckius St, 19137

Northwest / Roxborough (19126, 19129)

6301 N 2nd St, 19126

3rd St & W 65th Ave, 19126

4868 Ridge Ave, 19129

Midvale Ave & Henry Ave, 19129

Germantown / Chestnut Hill (19144, 19141, 19140)

4431 Clarissa St, 19140

10th St & W Courtland St, 19140

11th St & W Loudon St, 19141

Queen Ln & Germantown Ave, 19144

6201 Germantown Ave, 19144

10th St & W Chew Ave, 19141

Upper North Philly (19128)

900 Grakyn Ln, 19128

Oak Lane / Olney (19138, 19150, 19120)

6100 Ardleigh St, 19138

1400 E Tulpehocken St, 19138

8500 Pickering Ave, 19150

B St & E Olney Ave, 19120

Northeast Philly (19124, 19149, 19135, 19152, 19120)

Castor Ave & Foulkrod St, 19124

1501 E Bristol St, 19124

Langdon St & Devereaux Ave, 19149

Princeton Ave & Hawthorne St, 19149

Keystone St & Unruh Ave, 19135

Frankford Ave & Comly St, 19135

2950 Ryan Ave, 19152

Far Northeast / Bustleton (19154, 19111, 19116)

Calera Rd & Red Lion Rd, 19154

Rockwell Ave & Ridgeway St, 19111

Pine Rd & Shady Ln, 19111=

Northeast Blvd & Gorman St, 19116

9800 Blue Grass Rd, 19114

What About Recycling in Philadelphia During Worker Strike?

As part of the strike, recycling will also not be picked up during this time. Residents can hold on to their recycling until pick up resumes. They cannot be dropped off the 60 locations listed above. However, recycling will be accepted at six sanitation Convenience Centers, which are open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

