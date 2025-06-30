Where Trash Drop Off Is Available in Philly During The Strike
Workers with District Council 33 walked off the job overnight when their contract expired at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday (July 1). This has brought services across the city to a halt. Most notably perhaps is the city's trash and recycling pick up, which is now unavailable.
Curbside trash & recycling collections are canceled until further notice in the City of Philadelphia. As part of the city's contingency plans they have opened temporary drop off locations across the city that are accepting trash for the time being. Residents are reminded to only drop their trash off at these locations on their usual designated pick up days.
If the strike continues later into the week, the temporary drop off locations will be closed on Friday (July 4) for the holiday as well. In the meantime, here is a list of the temporary trash drop-off locations in Philadelphia (organized by neighborhood):
Where Can I Drop Off My Trash in Philadelphia?
The sixty locations listed below will open at 5 pm on Tuesday, July 1 and remain open for the duration of the strike. Their hours moving forward will be daily from Monday to Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Recycling will not be accepted at these locations. We have more information about those listed below:
Southwest Philadelphia (19153, 19142, 19145, 19148)
- 77th St & Dickens Ave, 19153
- 67th St & Chester Ave, 19142
- 15th St & Bigler St, 19145
- Broad St & Snyder Ave, 19145
- 26th St & Snyder Ave, 19145
- 10th St & Bigler St, 19148
- 4th St & Oregon Ave, 19148
Queen Village / Point Breeze / Grays Ferry (19146, 19147, 19103)
- Peltz St & Grays Ferry Ave, 19146
- 18th St & Catharine St, 19146
- S Water St & Washington Ave, 19147
- S Front St & Carpenter St, 19147
- 25th St & Spruce St, 19103
West Philadelphia (19139, 19131, 19151)
- 50th St & Locust St, 19139
- Paxon St & Market St, 19139
- Ruby St & Market St, 19139
- 5000 Wyalusing Ave, 19131
- 50th St & Jefferson St, 19131
- 54th St & Overbrook Ave, 19131
- 60th St & W Columbia Ave, 19151
University City / Powelton Village (19104, 19130)
- 4301 Fairmount Ave, 19104
- 19th St & Wylie St, 19130
North Philly (19122, 19132)
- 8th St & Master St, 19122
- 24th St & W Sedgley Ave, 19132
- 2300 N Croskey St, 19132
- 3000 N 27th St, 19132
Nort Philly East (19133, 19134, 19137)
- 1100 W York St, 19133
- 2400 N 6th St, 19133
- 2200 E Rush St, 19134
- Richmond St & E Indiana Ave, 19134
- C St & E Allegheny Ave, 19134
- Richmond St & Buckius St, 19137
Northwest / Roxborough (19126, 19129)
- 6301 N 2nd St, 19126
- 3rd St & W 65th Ave, 19126
- 4868 Ridge Ave, 19129
- Midvale Ave & Henry Ave, 19129
Germantown / Chestnut Hill (19144, 19141, 19140)
- 4431 Clarissa St, 19140
- 10th St & W Courtland St, 19140
- 11th St & W Loudon St, 19141
- Queen Ln & Germantown Ave, 19144
- 6201 Germantown Ave, 19144
- 10th St & W Chew Ave, 19141
Upper North Philly (19128)
- 900 Grakyn Ln, 19128
Oak Lane / Olney (19138, 19150, 19120)
- 6100 Ardleigh St, 19138
- 1400 E Tulpehocken St, 19138
- 8500 Pickering Ave, 19150
- B St & E Olney Ave, 19120
Northeast Philly (19124, 19149, 19135, 19152, 19120)
- Castor Ave & Foulkrod St, 19124
- 1501 E Bristol St, 19124
- Langdon St & Devereaux Ave, 19149
- Princeton Ave & Hawthorne St, 19149
- Keystone St & Unruh Ave, 19135
- Frankford Ave & Comly St, 19135
- 2950 Ryan Ave, 19152
Far Northeast / Bustleton (19154, 19111, 19116)
- Calera Rd & Red Lion Rd, 19154
- Rockwell Ave & Ridgeway St, 19111
- Pine Rd & Shady Ln, 19111=
- Northeast Blvd & Gorman St, 19116
- 9800 Blue Grass Rd, 19114
What About Recycling in Philadelphia During Worker Strike?
As part of the strike, recycling will also not be picked up during this time. Residents can hold on to their recycling until pick up resumes. They cannot be dropped off the 60 locations listed above. However, recycling will be accepted at six sanitation Convenience Centers, which are open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
