Travis Scott McDonald’s Meal Details: Food, Price, Merch, Toy?

Travis Scott's McDonald's meal has finally arrived and fans are "lovin' it."

On Tuesday (Sept. 8), Travis' highly anticipated collaboration with McDonald's debuted on the fast-food franchise's menu across the country. As previously reported, the La Flame and Mickey D's collab consists of a Quarter Pounder with Cheese, three pieces of sizzling bacon, and crisp lettuce; medium World Famous Fries with BBQ Sauce to dip, and a Sprite on the side.

The new combo is $6 and will be available from Sept. 8 to Oct. 4. According to McDonald's, the Travis Scott meal will also be "exploring opportunities to support charitable organizations during the month-long program."

McDonald's

While there has been some speculation from fans that there would be an accompanying toy with the McDonald's meal, no toy was created to coincide with the launch. However, a similar La Flame action figure that graced the cover of his 2015 Rodeo album does feature prominently in the commercial for the new meal.

McDonald's

While the meal designed by the Astroworld rapper is motive enough to drive fans to their local McDonald's, fans were looking forward to a toy or T-shirt to remember this moment for a lifetime. Unfortunately, there is no merch included in the meal. McDonald's employees were given the "Cactus Jack Crew" shirt, which slowly started to appear on eBay, with shirts going for $150. There has also been speculation that some will try and resell the burgers, but there is not telling how that will work out.

See a commercial for Travis Scott's new McDonald's meal for yourself below.