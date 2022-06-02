Trenton-Mercer Airport is Getting a MAJOR Expansion: Here’s What To Expect

If you've been through the Trenton-Mercer Airport in the past, oh I don't know... EVER - it's probably no secret that it's long overdue for some much-needed updates and renovations.

Well it's about to finally happen. According to CommunityNews.org, Mercer County has slated the Trenton-Mercer Airport for a major expansion that will increase its size by nearly 5 times.

This is a huge undertaking! So what can travelers and Mercer County residents expect during this process?

What will change?

To start, the current 28,000 square foot terminal which was built in the 1970's, will actually be demolished. It will be replaced with a new 125,000-square-foot facility which will be adjacent to the location where the current one stands.

What this means for travelers is that once the project is done, they will no longer have to step foot outside on the tarmac to board/de-board a plane. The increased size of the terminal will also allow for an increased amount of flights from the facility, and will more appropriately accommodate its many travelers, as remarked upon by Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes.

“The existing terminal at Trenton-Mercer Airport is about one-third the size it should be for the number of travelers currently using it. As we emerge from the coronavirus crisis, we expect an increasing demand for leisure travel, and nationwide and at Trenton-Mercer, we are seeing airlines adding new flights and reviving old ones.”

When will it happen?

Ground is expected to break for the major construction in late 2023.

How long will it take?

This is obviously a huge undertaking, so it'll take a while. They're expecting it to take around 26 months. So be ready to endure construction activity at the airport for about two years.

Will it be disruptive?

On paper, no. In the expansion's approval process, the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) issued a Finding of No Significant Impacts (FONSI), which determines that the project does not have the potential to significantly impact the environment.

Are you ready for this? Are you excited or have any concerns? Sound off in the comments!

8 Cool New Upgrades to Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City Four years after opening in the summer of 2018, Ocean Casino Resort has allocated $85 million into some hot new upgrades, including new rooms and suites, a new gaming bar, and even a Starbucks!