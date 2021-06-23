Trenton Thunder Baseball Hosts 4th of July Picnic with Fireworks

Looking for something fun to do on the 4th of July? You won't have to go far. Jump in the car and head to Arm & Hammer Park in Trenton where Trenton Thunder Baseball will be hosting Uncle Sam's Great American Family Picnic and postgame fireworks according to Facebook.

The fun kicks off at 6:30pm. You'll be a guest at the All-You-Can-Eat buffet. I knew you'd be excited. Bring your appetite. There will lots of great, traditional, picnic food to choose from including Hamburgers, hot dogs, bbq chicken, potato salad, garden salad, baked beans, watermelon, chips, cookies, soda, and, some good 'ole apple pie...nothing's more all American than that, well, except for baseball. Lol.

Oh and there's going to be plenty of baseball, all 4th of July weekend long, in a series with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Click here for tickets. Game time is 6:30pm.

Feeling festive? Go a little early for a pre-game Happy Hour before each game, July 3rd and the 4th of July. Plus, there's going to be post game fireworks both nights as well. Make sure to stick around for the biggest fireworks show in the area. You won't want to miss the fun.

Tickets for Uncle Sam's All-You-Can-Eat Great American Family Picnic are only $28. You can buy them and reserve your seats by clicking here. You can reserve a table for 2,3,4,5,6, or 8 people.

I can't tell you how happy this makes me to see events like this happening all over our community again. Last year at this time we were in a much different place. Things are looking up.

Happy 4th of July.

