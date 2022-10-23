Halloween is right around the corner and there are so many great things to do on the weekend to celebrate. You have to carve the pumpkins, watch a scary movie, and create the perfect costume. But one staple of the season you cannot miss is the haunted house.

New to New Jersey this fall is the Halloween House — a pop-up haunted house that twists and turns into 10 rooms individually designed by Hollywood set designers, artists, and Halloween enthusiasts.

They use creative lighting, props, and effects to bring to life the Halloween spirit.

The rooms are beautifully designed and themed like a “Trick or Treat” Room, a 1940s-inspired 'Haunted Hotel' Room, and Pumpkin Patch. This immersive experience is free of jump-scare actors, gore, and blood, so all ages are welcome.

With the Halloween House, there are also special events, including pumpkin carving classes, costume parties, and special charity nights. And part of the Halloween House is a gift shop full of Halloween gifts and decorations.

Check out this video about a Long Island location to better look at the rooms.

There are 5 locations in New Jersey:

Menlo Park Mall (100 Menlo Park, Edison, NJ 08837)

Ocean County Mall (1201 Hooper Ave, Toms River, NJ 08753)

Paramus Park (700 Paramus Park, Paramus, NJ 07652)

Princeton - Quaker Bridge Mall (3320 US Highway 1, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648)

Rockaway Townsquare (301 Mt Hope Ave, Rockaway, NJ 07866).

Halloween House will be open every day until November 3, 2022. For more information about the haunted attraction visit https://halloweenhouseus.com. Guests can purchase tickets online at https://tickets.halloweenhouseus.com.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $20 for children 10 and under Monday through Thursday, then on Friday-Sunday tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children 10 and under. They are open every day of the week:

Monday – Wednesday: 3 to 9 p.m

Thursdays: 3 to 10 p.m

Fridays: 3 p.m. to 1 a.m

Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m

