Iconic & Beloved Burger Joint Only Has 2 Pennsylvania Locations Left
This is a startling statistic, especially if you like these burgers.
There's a beloved burger chain restaurant in the United States whose locations are slowly diminishing. It's hard to think about them not being around at all anymore. It's a American staple.
Pennsylvania only has 2 locations left of an iconic burger chain
There are only two Pennsylvania locations left of this once-popular chain restaurant. Keep reading, I'll tell you where they are.
The appeal of these delicious burgers is they're always fresh. The patties are never frozen and they're made from 100% all-American premium cut beef with no fillers or additives, according to the restaurant's website.
The fun part is you can customize your burger at their famous toppings bar which includes that yummy cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions...and don't forget the pickles.
Can you guess which burger chain I'm talking about? It's Fuddruckers.
It's called "The World's Greatest Hamburgers" for a reason. Your burger isn't grilled until you order it and the buns are baked fresh daily in the restaurants. Fuddruckers has been making them since way back in 1980.
Who remembers the Fuddruckers that used to be on North Oxford Valley Road in Fairless Hills, near the Oxford Valley Mall? It was the best.
As of today, there are only two Fuddruckers left in the Keystone State.
If you're craving these burgers now that I've brought them up, here's where they are:
- Hummelstown/Hershey - 1221 West Chocolate Avenue, Hummelstown, PA
- Manheim/Mount Joy - 2001 Strickler Road, Suite B, Manheim, PA.
Hopefully, these two restaurants stick around for awhile. If you like the burgers, get out there to support these restaurants so they stay open.
