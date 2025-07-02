This is a startling statistic, especially if you like these burgers.

There's a beloved burger chain restaurant in the United States whose locations are slowly diminishing. It's hard to think about them not being around at all anymore. It's a American staple.

Pennsylvania only has 2 locations left of an iconic burger chain

There are only two Pennsylvania locations left of this once-popular chain restaurant. Keep reading, I'll tell you where they are.

The appeal of these delicious burgers is they're always fresh. The patties are never frozen and they're made from 100% all-American premium cut beef with no fillers or additives, according to the restaurant's website.

READ MORE: This popular chain is opening its first Bucks County location

The fun part is you can customize your burger at their famous toppings bar which includes that yummy cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions...and don't forget the pickles.

Fuddruckers via Facebook Fuddruckers via Facebook loading...

Can you guess which burger chain I'm talking about? It's Fuddruckers.

Get our free mobile app

It's called "The World's Greatest Hamburgers" for a reason. Your burger isn't grilled until you order it and the buns are baked fresh daily in the restaurants. Fuddruckers has been making them since way back in 1980.

Fuddruckers via Facebook Fuddruckers via Facebook loading...

Who remembers the Fuddruckers that used to be on North Oxford Valley Road in Fairless Hills, near the Oxford Valley Mall? It was the best.

As of today, there are only two Fuddruckers left in the Keystone State.

READ MORE: This hidden gem named best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in PA

If you're craving these burgers now that I've brought them up, here's where they are:

- Hummelstown/Hershey - 1221 West Chocolate Avenue, Hummelstown, PA

Google Google loading...

- Manheim/Mount Joy - 2001 Strickler Road, Suite B, Manheim, PA.

Google Google loading...

Hopefully, these two restaurants stick around for awhile. If you like the burgers, get out there to support these restaurants so they stay open.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein