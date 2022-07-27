Here's a new kind of treat for you this summer.

Along with some of the best looking corn on the cob, head on over to Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, PA for some Uncle Dave's Sweet Summer Corn Ice Cream.

Yup, you heard me right, Sweet Summer Corn Ice Cream. Hmmm. What's your first thought? When I first saw it, I thought, Ewwww, but, then I thought about it and now I can't wait to try it.

I love, love, love corn on the cob, especially bi-color, so how could you go wrong with an ice cream version of it?

It looks like a vanilla ice cream with little yellow specks throughout. From what I've heard it's a very popular flavor right now.

So, tonight, make it a corn themed dinner and dessert at your house. Head to the Shady Brook Farm Market, grab some fresh Bucks County corn on the cob and some Uncle Dave's Sweet Summer Corn ice cream.

There's also a fresh blueberry infused ice cream. That sounds so good, doesn't it. I love anything blueberry.

Is your mouth watering yet? Summer just got a whole lot better at Shady Brook Farm.

Check out all the different Uncle Dave's ice cream flavors. Gosh, how will you choose? You may need to make a few trips. Lol.

You know what they say about Uncle Dave's Ice Cream...it's dee-licious.

Shady Brook Farm is conveniently located at 931 Stony Hill Road in Yardley, PA.

For more information and to see all the cool things the farm has to offer, click here.

