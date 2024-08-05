This Italian Market in New Jersey Has Live Entertainment

We’re all partial to our favorite delis, grocery stores, and markets in New Jersey. If you’re looking to branch out and try out an Italian market you may not have traveled to yet, this is the one to go to.

Uncle Guiseppe’s is an Italian market that is described as mind-blowing to their frequent and new customers. Hopefully, you bring your appetite when you’re visiting because as soon as you walk into this store, you are hit with the smell of the most amazing Italian food.

You can try out some of their homemade foods that are freshly cooked and ready to eat or you can shop around and fill your cart with some of their other amazing products.

Uncle Guiseppe's Is A Must Visit Italian Market

There’s a bakery section as well which is full of some amazing desserts that I’m sure you won’t be able to resist. Free samples of fresh gnocchi and other fresh Italian classics are just a small reason why everyone flocks to Uncle Guiseppe’s grocery shop.

Not only is Uncle Guiseppe’s full of some amazing foods but you’ll be entertained when you shop. You’ve probably already seen it on TikTok but there is live entertainment in these markets. You’ll be serenaded by fantastic singers singing the classics as you peacefully pick out your groceries.

I have never seen anything like it and I can’t wait to experience it for myself. There are a few locations throughout New Jersey and it is for sure worth the drive according to not only frequent flyers of the market but new shoppers as well.

Get all the details on their site, here!

