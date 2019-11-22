Unconventional, Tattooed Mall Santa Scott is Back in Bucks County

Santa Scott isn't your typical mall Santa. This former wrestler has become a Bucks County favorite for his unconventional style as Santa Claus. Scott has the words naughty and nice tattooed on his forearms and he is known for his unique poses for photos with kids.

Well good news! According to Patch.com, Santa Scott is back in Bucks County and will be at Fairless Hills Garden Center this season! He will be available at center house for spunky creative Christmas pictures.

Santa Scott, whose real name is Scott Diethorne says he started playing Santa when his daughter was born 28 years ago. "We didn't think she was going to be home for Christmas, so my mom made my first Santa suit for us," he said. "I dressed up and went to the hospital to see her and the next year is when it took off. The hospital called me and it just took off from there.

When asked how he feels about being a out of the ordinary type of Santa, Diethorne laughs. "Nowadays, 90 percent of people out there have some kind of tattoos," he said. "I just want the parents and the kids to walk away having had a good experience. If they want the traditional stuff, I can do that. I don't sit there with my tattoos showing unless they say, 'Hey, can I have a tattoo picture?' "

If you and your family want pictures taken with Santa Scott, check out his hours below.

Friday, Nov. 22: 3-8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23: 1-8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (Special needs, 11 a.m.-noon)

Tuesday, Nov. 26: 1-8 p.m. (Special needs, 1-3 p.m.)

Wednesday, Nov. 27: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29-Sunday, Dec. 1: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3: Noon-8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 4-Friday, Dec. 6: 2-8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. (Special needs, 9-11 a.m.)

Tuesday, Dec. 10-Friday, Dec. 13: Noon-8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. (Special needs, 9-11 a.m.)

Tuesday, Dec. 17-Friday, Dec. 20: Noon-8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. (Special needs, 9-11 a.m.)

Tuesday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): 9 a.m.-4 p.m.