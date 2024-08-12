It was just announced that although you may have to wait some time, Upper Deck Golf will be making its way to Citizens Bank Park this November.

Before reaching Philadelphia, this golf experience will stop in cities like Cleveland, Chicago, Pittsburgh, and St. Louis, and after Philadelphia will be heading to other major cities as well.

If you’re a golf fan, you need to check this out. Upper Deck Golf is a golfing experience that sets up shop in local stadiums throughout the country.

It allows fans to tee off in their favorite football and baseball stadiums from the upper deck area and by the looks of it, it seems pretty awesome. By the looks of their website, it almost looks as if they put a Top Golf set up inside some of the country's most famous sports stadiums, and soon Upper Deck Golf is collaborating with the Philadelphia Phillies.

There are two different ways to experience Upper Deck Golf when it makes its way to Citizens Bank Park. You can buy a ‘Standard Tee Time’ or upgrade to the ‘Vip Tee Time’.

It looks as though the tee times book quickly, so if this is up your alley, I suggest joining the weight list. Upper Deck Golf is hitting Citizens Bank Park from November 13 to November 17 of this year. This is the best time to enjoy the outdoors and experience Citizens Bank Park as you've never seen it before! Find more info on their website, here!

